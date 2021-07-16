TTUHSC Amarillo to host West Texas Regional Mental Health Conference today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) is set to host the virtual West Texas Regional Mental Health Conference today, July 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through the TTUHSC Zoom platform, according to a press release from TTUHSC.

The release stated the Texas Tech Mental Health Initiative (TTHMI) as part of TTUHSC Department of Psychiatry has been working to “build capacity to address mental health issues by connecting local partners, Lubbock-are professionals and community members with TTUHSC and Texas tech University faculty and staff.”

First year director of the TTMHI, Nancy Trevino Ph.D. stated that area mental health care providers expressed their concern about how mental health care has been addressed.

““The motivation for this conference is to break down those silos by inviting providers from across

the continuum of care – licensed professional counselors, licensed chemical dependency counselors,

marriage and family therapists, psychologists, primary care providers and psychiatrists through

learning together and growing their referral and support networks to improve patient treatment and

outcomes,” Trevino said.

“We received a great response from all of the mental health programs and expertise across the

TTUHSC campuses in our region and from our collaborators at TTU,” Trevino said. “We also

received support from the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health, and one track is sponsored

by the TTU Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities as part of this year’s Barbara and Mickey

McKenzie Lectureship Series. We also have community support from the West Texas Mental Health

Collaborative and the 100 Black Men of West Texas.”

Trevino partnered with Gaston Rougeaux-Burnes, an area psychologist who has three years of experience organizing small conferences that provide local mental health professionals with the opportunity to earn education credits, the release said.

Additionally, professionals who attend the conference can earn “continuing education units, continuing medical education credits or continuing nursing education credits” from sessions that have been reviewed by experts in the West Texas region, according to the release.

Trevino said she hopes individuals can connect, learn, and improve their mental health expertise from the conference and use them in the systems that are incorporated in their communities.

“This is an opportunity to break down those silos,” Trevino stressed. “It’s an opportunity to learn

about best practices, specific therapeutic interventions and new models in mental health care and

substance use treatment. Many times we hear about something really innovative happening ‘over

there,’ but it’s hard to make the connection or know where to turn to ask for advice to implement it in

our own community. We want to help conference attendees to make those connections.”

To purchase a ticket for the TTHUSC conference visit https://familycenter.brushfire.com/events/502628.

For more information about the conference contact Zenaida Morales (zenaida.morales@ttuhsc.edu),

Trevino (nancy.trevino@ttuhsc.edu) or Rougeaux-Burnes (grburnes@gmail.com).