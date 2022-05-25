AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC), fourth-year medical students were honored at a Military Commissioning and Promotion Ceremony on Monday in Lubbock. Two students among the group were from the Amarillo campus, and are set to serve in the US Air Force and Army.

In the ceremony, as described by TTUHSC, the graduates took their oath of office and also received military promotions to the rank of captain. The School of Medicine graduates that were honored included:

US Air Force Michael Ramirez Jonathan Martin

US Army Sarah Bayless Paul Duggan Avery Kopacz Alexandria Murphy Vivian Yim



Doctors Bayless and Ramirez were noted by TTUHSC as graduates from the Amarillo campus. Bayless will enter the U.S. Army and train at Madigan Army Medical Center in emergency medicine. Ramirez will enter the U.S Air Force at Fort Sam Houston/Wilford Hall and train in pediatrics. After residency, they will serve at least four additional years as officers in the U.S. Medical Corps.

“I am so proud that they will serve our country,” noted Richard Jordan, M.D., regional dean of the TTUHSC School of Medicine in Amarillo.