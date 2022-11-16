AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine recently announced the opening of the Purina Nutrition Center at the Amarillo facility.

According to a news release from the school, faculty, staff and students of the university’s School of Veterinary Medicine were joined by a representative of Purina, a pet nutrition company, on Tuesday to open the center, located in the west wing of the school’s Amarillo campus.

The center, according to the release, gives students the chance to experience various pet food options and learn about optimal nutrition while the school’s animals are being fed.

“Optimal nutrition is so important to health,” Guy Loneragan, the dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine, said in the release. “We are so very thankful for the generosity of Purina. The Purina Nutrition Center allows us to provide even greater level of excellence of care at our School. It also serves as an important educational asset for our students as they learn various nutritional strategies in disease management and health promotion.”

The center will include various organizers and dispensers that house specific products to support the school’s needs, advancing nutritional care for the dogs and cats that live on campus.

“Nutrition is a fundamental part of pet health, for healthy pets and pets needing veterinary care,” Lauren Stump, veterinary communications manager at Purina, said in the release. “At Purina, we believe nutrition education is a critical piece of the training necessary to provide that care. The partnership between Purina and Texas Tech highlights the school`s commitment to the nutrition education of their students and the nutrition knowledge of future veterinarians. This resource will enable students and faculty to experience and learn about high-quality pet nutrition through a state-of-the-art center and educational tool.”

For more information about the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine, visit its website.