AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the partnership with the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo continues, officials with the city of Amarillo’s Animal Management and Welfare Department provided an update surrounding the two entities coming together for various services.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the partnership between the two entities started in February, providing students at the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine with opportunities to provide “hands-on, high-quality care of shelter pets.”

In a news release from the city’s Animal Management and Welfare Department released Wednesday, officials said third and fourth-year students are providing spaying/neutering and health services for animals in the care of the department. This gives the students the opportunity to have experience in the field and benefits the city of Amarillo by having this service available.

“AAMW is excited to have this partnership with the Texas Tech vet school,” AAMW Director Victoria Medley said in the release. “The partnership is a fantastic opportunity because it benefits the Amarillo community in so many ways.”

According to the release, the spaying/neutering program started this fall, with more than 35 animals having been spayed/neutered so far. Other portions of the partnership that students can participate in include providing physical examinations and basic bloodwork to the animals, along with a clinical rotation program provided at the city of Amarillo’s Animal Management and Welfare Department’s facility.

“The partnership between the School of Veterinary Medicine and AAMW is very synergistic,” Bethany Schilling, assistant professor of general veterinary practice at the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine, said in the release. “The students are able to give back to the community in a meaningful way and gain valuable learning experiences. The animals enjoy top quality medical care, socialization, and hopefully ultimately resulting in adoption into a loving home. The community has supported our program so much, it is such an honor to give back in this way.”