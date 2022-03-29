AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home (TSVH) announced that it will unveil a mural on Vietnam Veterans Day, Tuesday, March 29, to be dedicated to the life experiences of military members. The mural, titled “These We Salute,” was commissioned by TSVH to local artist Celia Meadors using funds donated by a local veteran.

According to the TSVH, Vietnam Veterans Day will be spent with events dedicated to honoring the Vietnam Veterans who live at the TSVH in Amarillo. The ceremonies, as announced by the TSVH, are expected to include the mural unveiling as well as a performance by the Artistic Director of the Amarillo Opera, Mary Jane Johnson.

The events are expected to begin at 2 p.m., according to TSVH, and continue for around two hours with a reception following afterward.