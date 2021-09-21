TSA Pre-Check enrollment center available at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport has set up a temporary Pre-Check enrollment center for the TSA Pre-Check expedited screening program.

The City said a temporary enrollment center will be located at the airport from Monday, October 11 through Friday, October 15 and various enrollment times will be available during the week from 9 a.m. to noon, and then again from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The center will be located on the second floor of the terminal building in the English Field Conference Room.

TSA Pre-Check is an expedited screening program that allows identified low-risk air travelers a more efficient screening experience.

For those TSA Pre-Check travelers, there is no need for them to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts.

Air travelers can start the enrollment process here. Once registered, enrollees should select “AMA – Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport” as their enrollment location and select an available time. Proof of identity and U.S. citizenship is required at the time of enrollment said the City.

Enrollment in TSA Pre-Check is $85 for five years of benefits.