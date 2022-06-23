AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While summer on the High Plains is heating up with a wide range of attractions, events, and activities, many around the community may just be looking for the best ways to cool down and relax.

For some, the best way to beat the heat might include a dip in a pool. However, others might be looking to add a sweet treat to their day with a snow cone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of where, and when, to find snow cones and shaved ice around Amarillo.

Cool Cat Snow Cones and CoolCat Too Sno-Cone

27th & Osage and 27th & Grand

Every day, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

El Tropico

1105 South Grand

Every day, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Ice Shanty

4300 South Western

Open every day Monday – Friday 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday – Sunday 1 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.



Texas Blizzard

5220 South Western

Every day, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Let it Snow Shaved Ice

1001 South Lincoln

Open every day Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.



The Snoball Stop

810 23rd Street

Every day, 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Pop Stop & SnoBall Stop

4310 South Western

Open every day Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. – 9:15 p.m. Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 9:15 p.m. Sunday 8 a.m. – 9:15 p.m.



Hokulia Shaved Ice

7201 Southwest 34th

Monday – Saturday 2 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Fire & Ice Snowcones & Snacks

2610 South Roberts

Every day, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Bahama Buck’s

1921 South Western

Open every day Sunday – Thursday 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday 1 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Saturday 12 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.



Kickin’ Nutrition

3318 South Georgia

Closed Sundays Monday – Wednesday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday – Friday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.



For the latest updates on local events, weather, and breaking news, check with MyHighPlains.com.