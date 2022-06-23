AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While summer on the High Plains is heating up with a wide range of attractions, events, and activities, many around the community may just be looking for the best ways to cool down and relax.
For some, the best way to beat the heat might include a dip in a pool. However, others might be looking to add a sweet treat to their day with a snow cone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of where, and when, to find snow cones and shaved ice around Amarillo.
Cool Cat Snow Cones and CoolCat Too Sno-Cone
- 27th & Osage and 27th & Grand
- Every day, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.
El Tropico
- 1105 South Grand
- Every day, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Ice Shanty
- 4300 South Western
- Open every day
- Monday – Friday 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Saturday – Sunday 1 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Texas Blizzard
- 5220 South Western
- Every day, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Let it Snow Shaved Ice
- 1001 South Lincoln
- Open every day
- Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sunday 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
The Snoball Stop
- 810 23rd Street
- Every day, 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.
The Pop Stop & SnoBall Stop
- 4310 South Western
- Open every day
- Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. – 9:15 p.m.
- Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 9:15 p.m.
- Sunday 8 a.m. – 9:15 p.m.
Hokulia Shaved Ice
- 7201 Southwest 34th
- Monday – Saturday 2 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Fire & Ice Snowcones & Snacks
- 2610 South Roberts
- Every day, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Bahama Buck’s
- 1921 South Western
- Open every day
- Sunday – Thursday 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Friday 1 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Saturday 12 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Kickin’ Nutrition
- 3318 South Georgia
- Closed Sundays
- Monday – Wednesday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Thursday – Friday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
For the latest updates on local events, weather, and breaking news, check with MyHighPlains.com.