‘Trump Train’ rally held in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Trump supporters of the Texas Panhandle came out to be apart of what was being called the ‘Trump Train’ on Saturday.

The Trump supporters showed their support for the current president, before the Nov. 3 election, by driving together after meeting in southwest Amarillo.

The event kicked off at the Region 16 building at Hillside and Bell on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 11:00 a.m.

