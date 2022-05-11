HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation released information on an accident in Hartley County that is impacting traffic.

According to a tweet made to the Amarillo TxDOT Twitter account, a truck has rolled over, blocking US 54 between mile markers 240 and 242, impacting traffic on that road. Officials said drivers should prepare to stop for flaggers directing traffic on the shoulder.

