Truck fire breaks out near Canadian River

UPDATE: The fire has been put out, but drivers should remain cautious in the area or otherwise choose a different route.

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – A semi-truck fire has broken out on U.S. 287 about 5 miles north of the Canadian River, according to photos taken by Tiff West, a witness of the fire.

Traffic is currently backed up in the area, according to West.

