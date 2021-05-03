Truck fire breaks out near Canadian River

UPDATE: The fire has been put out, but drivers should remain cautious in the area or otherwise choose a different route.
TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – A semi-truck fire has broken out on U.S. 287 about 5 miles north of the Canadian River, according to photos taken by Tiff West, a witness of the fire.
Traffic is currently backed up in the area, according to West.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Germany cancels Oktoberfest for second straight year over virus fears
- Governor Abbott proclaims May 2-8 ‘Travel and Tourism Week’
- Two Carson County deputies hit, driver hospitalized after car chase
- WT in Top 10 percent of schools around the country for graduate degrees
- Tokyo makes third Olympics for Clearwater native hoping for gold