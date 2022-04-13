AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that its crews responded to a call of a pickup truck crashing into a home in western Amarillo, Wednesday.

According to AFD, the truck was speeding on Sunset Terrace and lost control, sliding off the road, hitting a fire hydrant and crashed into the side of a house.

AFD said the homeowner went outside and saw occupants from the vehicle run from the vehicle. The homeowner was able to restrain one occupant with help from AFD firefighters until police officers arrived.

No other information is available at this time, we will update this page as information comes in.