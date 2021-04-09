Troops and Packs “Scout For Food” this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank said hundreds of local boy scouts will canvass several Amarillo neighborhoods Saturday, April 10, collecting food donations door-to-door during the 2021, Scouting for Food “Good Turn” program.

The HPFB said this annual event is traditionally the largest spring food drive in the Texas Panhandle, however, the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“This is a popular event, but the number of participants is down this year,” said Michael Lopez, Golden Eagle District Executive. “Although we won’t be able to cover as many neighborhoods as we normally do, we’re excited to engage the entire Texas Panhandle to support the food bank by incorporating a fund drive this year!”

The HPFB continues saying troops and packs will inform residents within their assigned neighborhoods of where to leave donations and pick-up times.

“We’re grateful for the Boy Scouts partnering with us again in 2021 and look forward to a successful Scouting for Food,” said Zack Wilson, executive director for High Plains Food Bank. “We’ve been short on volunteer groups in 2020 and 2021 to sort food donations, so we’re excited about the addition of a fund drive. We’re able to provide about 6 meals with every $1 donation that comes in, and the funds give us the flexibility to buy the specific items we need and quickly get it on trucks and out to neighbors in need.”

Items needed by the HPFB are peanut butter, pasta/sauce, boxed dinners, and canned items including soups, fruits, vegetables, and meats.

The HPFB said residents across the Texas Panhandle can donate online here.