Troops and Packs host ‘Scouting for Hunger 2021’ food drive for High Plains Food Bank, surpass 2019 total

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The boy scouts held the annual “Scouting for Hunger” food drive for the High Plains Food Bank today. The door to door event is the biggest spring food drive for HPFB, officials said.

According to HPFB, despite a smaller turnout of packs, troops, and pounds this year, Scouting for Hunger 2021 surpassed the total meal hit they raised in 2019, which was 5,183 meals. The total preliminary meal impact for the 2021 drive is $598.00 and 3,099 pounds of food, and 6,171 meals.

“It’s great to go out and be a part of the community again,” said Jody Morris, Cub Master of Pack 64. “And now that the virus is starting to let up a little bit, we can start to go out and do things with the community and we are just grateful for the support that we are going to get today.”

You still have time to donate to Scouting for Hunger 2021 online here, and HPFB officials said barrels will be picked up from the Amarillo and Canyon branches of The People’s Federal Credit Union, weighted and added to the food drive total.

