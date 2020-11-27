Troop 80 offers up holiday spirit with opening day of Treeland

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Christmas is just a few weeks away and Troop 80 wants to help put you in the holiday spirit with a new Christmas tree.

“We are open for the season ready to sell trees, wreaths, swag to folks to make their Christmas a little bit bright. With the 2020 that we’ve all had, I think everybody’s looking for a little bit of brightness in their year and that’s something we can help provide with our trees,” said Jeff Sulik, Troop 80 Assistant Scout Master.

Treeland offers up about a dozen different varieties of Christmas trees for their awaiting customers.

Money raised from the tree sales goes towards funding the troops activities throughout the year.

The troops also learn a variety of skills.

“They can learn salesmanship, learn customer service. Having to be out here on a brisk morning, getting out of bed and showing some commitment to work. But really it’s just a matter of the scouts getting out here and learning how to run a business and be a part of a team that’s trying to provide a service,” said Sulik.

Which Troop 80 boy scout Hagen Hutto said he loves to do.

“It just gives a lot of joy to people I feel like just because of the smell and everything and how careful some of our boys are. So it just gives them a little bit of happiness. I want to do it every day,” said Hutto.

“We see multiple generations come out to pick up trees. The scouts have a lot of fun just talking with families, helping them pick out their tree for their holiday celebrations,” said Sulik.

Treeland will be open through December 20th.

For more information on Troop 80’s Treeland check their Facebook page.