AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Trinity Fellowship Church is bringing back its annual Thanksgiving outreach this month.

The outreach allows the church to feed local families in need during the holiday season. Amarillo ISD provided Trinity Fellowship Church with a list of families in need.

Church leaders said members donated items to make a Thanksgiving meal.

“I just like to thank Amarillo Independent School District for partnering with us in this outreach, and also all of our members at Trinity Fellowship and everyone who donates food to be able to put a Thanksgiving meal on the tables of families in Amarillo.” said Russ Pennington, Trinity Fellowship Church director of outreach.

Pennington said monetary donations can be made or those looking to donate food can stop by the church and pick up a donation bag. The bag will have a list of items that can be donated and brought back to help prepare those meals.