Trinity Baptist Church holds cookout for those in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Trinity Baptist Church in Amarillo held a cookout on Saturday to help those in need.

On Saturday, May 9, Trinity Baptist Church in Amarillo held a ‘We Love Wolflin’ cookout, for community members in need.

Nate Magloughlin, the Senior Pastor at Trinity Baptist Church, said the church wanted to help by putting something on that would benefit people in need.

Magloughlin said there were Hamburgers, hotdogs, potato salad, beans, and homemade cookies given out to those that showed up.

Magloughlin wanted community members to know that were not able to make it, that Trinity Baptist Church wants to help and serve them.

Magloughlin said, “If you’re in the community and you weren’t able to be here today, we’re here and we love you.”

For more information on Trinity Baptist Church, you can visit their website at www.trinitybaptistamarillo.org.

