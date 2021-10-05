Trinity Baptist Church and Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee work to raise supplies for Afghan families

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo, provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population says many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Local organizations are working together to collect supplies for Afghan families.

The Refugee Language Project recently hosted a meeting that focused on Afghan families and what the Amarillo community could do to help them in this time of transition.

Amarillo resident, Allison Scoggin, has volunteered with the Refugee Language Project over the past year.

Scoggin shared, “They’re an organization that seeks to serve and equip the refugee community in Amarillo.”

Scoggin continued to mention that later in the meeting, “They had these breakout rooms where we prayed for the situation in Afghanistan, and then just for the families coming, and also had an opportunity to kind of bounce ideas off of each other and say, ‘Hey, here’s what I could do, here’s what I could do.’ And so I connected with a woman named Teresa Kennedy.”

Teresa Kenedy is the President of Amarillo’s Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee. It was her idea to start up a supplies drive.

“So I was thinking, since I like to quilt and since I like to find resources, how would I welcome a new member into our city- a new neighbor? And the way to do that, for me, is a basket of items,” stated Kenedy.

The organizations are asking the public to donate the following supplies:

Shampoo and Conditioner

Lotion and deodorant

Toothpaste and toothbrushes for kids and adults

Bars of soap and body wash

Q-tips

Razors and shaving cream

Feminine products

Socks and underwear for adults and kids

There are two donation drop-off sites available here in Amarillo. Those locations include Trinity Baptist Church, located at 1601 I-40. Another site is the Wesley Community Center, located on 1615 S. Roberts.

During and following the conclusion of the drive, the supplies will be collected from both sites and taken to the Refugee Services of Texas and Catholic Charities.