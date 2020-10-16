Trick or Treat: Amarillo Locations Celebrating Halloween

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – We’ve gathered the following events that you can check out for Halloween and Trick or Treating.
October 30th:
Night of the Living Zoo- 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Amarillo Zoo
Tickets
Fall Art/Craft Garage Sale- Noon to 7 p.m.
The Art Plug-In
Event Details
Amarillo Scaregrounds- 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
2736 SW 10th
Tickets
Trick or Treat: Drive Thru Edition- 5 p.m.
Exceptional Emergency Center
5800 S Coulter St
Details
Mini Monster Bash- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Don Harrington Discovery Center
Tickets
