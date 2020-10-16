Trick or Treat: Amarillo Locations Celebrating Halloween

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – We’ve gathered the following events that you can check out for Halloween and Trick or Treating.

October 30th:

Night of the Living Zoo- 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Amarillo Zoo

Tickets



Fall Art/Craft Garage Sale- Noon to 7 p.m.

The Art Plug-In

Event Details



Amarillo Scaregrounds- 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

2736 SW 10th

Tickets



Trick or Treat: Drive Thru Edition- 5 p.m.

Exceptional Emergency Center

5800 S Coulter St

Details



Mini Monster Bash- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Don Harrington Discovery Center

Tickets

