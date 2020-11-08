AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tri-State High School Rodeo kicked off Saturday at the Amarillo National Center.
Multiple students from across the High Plains area participated in Saturday’s events.
Everyone not competing is asked to wear a mask and keep safe distances while spectating the events.
The rodeo will continue Sunday at the Amarillo National Center at 10 AM.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Tri-State High School Rodeo kicked off Saturday
- Migrants in Mexican tent camp ecstatic but cautiously optimistic awaiting Biden presidency
- Mickey’s keys to beating Steelers
- Local reaction to the presidential election
- Mild weekend conditions