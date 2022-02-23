AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the organization’s website, Jurassic Quest is set to host its indoor exhibit at the Tri-State Fairgrounds from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets for the event are expected to sell out, said Jurassic Quest, and those wishing to attend were advised to buy tickets in advance to guarantee a time slot. However, tickets are also available for purchase at the venue on the day of the event.
According to Jurassic Quest, ticket pricing is expected to range from $19 to $36:
- Kids standard tickets – $22
- Kids “Unlimited Rides” tickets – $36
- Adult tickets – $22
- Senior tickets – $19
Visit here to purchase tickets and find more information about the event.