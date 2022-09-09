AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tri-State Fair and the Turn Center hosted the Exceptional Rodeo.

The event provided an opportunity for children with special needs and disabilities to participate in rodeo-like activities.

“It’s absolutely heartwarming to watch the smile on these kids faces when they get to pet a goat or ride a horse, maybe for the first time. So, it is truly as much of a rewarding experience for the folks working the event as it is for those participating,” said Dennis Horn, President of the Tri-State Fair Exposition.

Organizers said the rodeo forms new friendships and everyone involved had a great time.