AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers published the schedule and route for the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade, planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Downtown Amarillo.

According to information from the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo website, the parade route will track north up Polk Street, turn east on 3rd Avenue, and end in the north parking lot of the Amarillo Civic Center. The theme for the year was noted as “Honor the USA,” with judges set to be stationed along the parade route to give out awards to the top two floats.

The parade route published on the website can be found here and seen below.

The parade will also air on KAMR Local 4 News on Saturday morning. Further, KAMR Local 4 News and FOX 14 viewers may print out a discount coupon for Viewer Appreciation Night on Thursday, Sept. 22.