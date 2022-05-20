AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo (TSFR) announced the entertainment lineup for The “Dancin’ in the Dirt” concert series that will be held on the opening weekend of the fair.

According to a TSFR press release, the event is scheduled for September 16 and 17 in the Amarillo National Center. General admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $45, both include admission to the Fair.

TSFR said the concert series will start Friday, September 16 with Wade Bowen and Scotty Alexander. The Frontmen and Joe King will perform on Saturday, September 17.

TSFR said Bowen has become synonymous with Texas country music with twenty years and

4,000 shows in his career. Alexander makes his home in Bandera, TX, is a veteran singer, songwriter, and recording artist that has over 10,000 live shows and 5-time Texas Country Music nominee.

The Frontmen features some voices of 90’s country artists: Richie McDonald (formerly of

Lonestar), Larry Stewart (of Restless Heart), and Tim Rushlow (formerly of Little Texas). McDonald,

Rushlow and McDonald’s have collectively sold over 30 million records and had over 30 hits. Joe King is a country singer and former professional NFL football player who played safety for five seasons in the NFL before retiring with the Oakland Raiders.

For more information about the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo and for tickets on sale, visit here.