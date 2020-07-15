Tri-State Fair cancelled due to COVID-19; PRCA Rodeo tabled pending further decision

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tri-State Fair has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Amarillo Tri-State Exposition Executive Board of Directors announced that decision on Wednesday.

“We, as a board, would like nothing more than to feel that the thing to do is to hold the Fair without modifications,” said Virgil Bartlett, general manager, Tri-State Fair & Rodeo. “However, our current circumstance with public health do not allow for that to happen.”

The board said they will be moving forward with the youth market livestock shows, equine shows, bantam show, and ag mechanics show.

As for the PRCA Rodeo, the board said it has been tabled. “We have tabled the rodeo in hopes of having a better feel in the coming weeks for where we are with social distancing prior to setting a reserved-seating diagram in the Amarillo National Center and selling tickets for the rodeo,” said Bartlett.

The Amarillo Tri-State Exposition officers will meet again on August 3 to make further decisions regarding the PRCA Rodeo.

