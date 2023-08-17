AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tri-State Fair and Rodeo is less than a month away and this year it is celebrating 100 years of family fun.

The centennial Tri-State Fair and Rodeo is Sept. 15-23 and Amarillo Tri-State Exposition CEO Brady Ragland said the fair predates the organization going back to the 1900’s. To commemorate the occasion the Tri-State Exposition has given out $100,000 in scholarships this year.

“Scholarship giving and youth education is a major part of our mission,” said Ragland. “We felt like in honor of our 100 year anniversary, we wanted to give back to the community. There is no better way to do that than in the form of scholarships.”

On the first day of the fair, they are also having free gate admission.

This year the fair will feature the traditional food court, Midway, rodeo carnival and free entertainment, as well as new attractions.

“Some new attractions that will be free is a sea lion show for the kids, a really entertaining show featuring some animals we don’t often see here in the panhandle,” said Ragland.

Ragland continued, “also a concert series that we started last year called Dancing in the Dirt, where we have some entertainment in the Amarillo National Center. This year, we’re excited to announce Aaron Watson and Kevin Fowler, two local Texas country artists that just made a name for themselves.”

The Tri-State Fair and Rodeo is also partnering with Crush for a wine and beer garden, that will be located near the Rex Baxter Pavillion.

Ragland shared an aspect of the fair they are proud of is the rodeo, which has been nominated as a top medium-size rodeo seven to eight times. Ragland encourages everyone to come out and support the cowboys and cowgirls.

The rodeo takes place Sept. 21-23.

The fair is a non-profit organization and according to Ragland, the fair is the Tri-State Expositions biggest fundraiser of the year.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser for our facilities and to give back to our scholarship fund,” said Ragland. “We’re operating 365 days a year and we’ve got several events between now and the fair, that are just one of many that we host throughout the year. That’s our way of bringing people to Amarillo and showing off our great city.”

Ragland continued, “fairs across the country are important community events, they bring the community together, everyone has a place at the fair. It’s just a melting pot for the community to celebrate youth agriculture, community achievements, all the above.”

Tickets are currently available online at a discounted price.