Traveling Halloween show abiding by county’s COVID-19 guidelines

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A dark castle, magic, and terrifying tricks. Those elements make the perfect recipe for a night out enjoying Halloween.

Paranormal Cirque, the traveling show, makes Amarillo its temporary home. How are organizers making sure guests feel safe?

Ben Holland and a dozen other performers will host shows at their home for the next two weeks in the parking lot of the Starlight Ranch Event Center.

“It’s a full experience with stunts, magic and comedy,” Holland said. “It’s a full show that’s very in the theme of the holiday season that’s happening right now.”

Staff and performers said putting together a variety show that has to follow each area’s COVID-19 guidelines has been a process.

“We have to really adjust the show to make it somewhat easy for smoother transitions,” performer Olivia Mattice said.

“We’re here to follow all county regulations. We’ve been going like this for months now. We haven’t had a single problem, a single related case,” Holland added. “It’s required to wear a mask when you come into the show. We have hand sanitizer stations all over, we have people going around cleaning all the handrails,” Holland said.

Besides cleaning between every show, Holland said the location provides extra space to properly social distance guests.

“We have a very large section of bleachers, very very very large, and then we use that amount of space that we have to be able to have space between all groups of people,” Holland said.

Holland added the shows are intended for adults, and kids over 13 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For ticket prices and showtimes, click here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: