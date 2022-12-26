AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo Division reported that the Texas Travel Information Center on I-40 eastbound and Airport Blvd. was closed on Monday.
According to TxDOT on social media, the Travel Center was closed down due to repairs on a water main break in the center.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
