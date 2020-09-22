Tralee Crisis Center receives grant to assist domestic violence victims with legal aid

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —”I think it is a very very big problem in this area. We know it all. We know it is,” said Dee Dee Laramore, Tralee Crisis Center Executive Director.

The problem that Laramore is referring to, is domestic violence.

“Even when you talk to law enforcement and all, you will find that the biggest part of their calls are domestic violence calls,” said Laramore.

Serving the eight counties of the eastern Texas panhandle, Tralee’s mission is to help out area victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes.

Thanks to a recent grant from the Health & Human Services Commission, Tralee can now provide legal services to those victims. Which is something they haven’t been able to do in the past due to lack of funding.

“It helps them be able to stay out from that situation. They’re able to go on with their lives and be able to have jobs and have their own house, take care of their kids. Do the things that are going to help them not be dependent on someone that’s abusive to them,” said Laramore.

So what all does it cover?

“It helps with child custody. It helps with divorces. It helps with immigration issues, child support, getting child support. This type of thing, we can help them connect with the local attorneys to get what they truly need which before they didn’t have the money to be able to do it.” said Laramore.

Which is now just another tool in the tool box that will help address a major need.

“We feel that we’re not just putting a band-aid on this situation. We’re actually helping them heal and move forward and be independent,” said Laramore.

Laramore also says that they have a 24-hour hotline for those that have any questions or need assistance.

For more information about their services, click here: https://www.traleecrisiscenter.com/