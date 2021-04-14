Tralee Crisis Center informing public about the issue of sexual assault in the area

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tralee Crisis Center serves to help out victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in the eastern section of the Texas panhandle.

An issue that continued to escalate last year.

“The DPS records show that sexual assault, sexual abuse increased by 22%,” said Dee Dee Laramore, Tralee Crisis Center Executive Director.

Along with posting something every day on their social media accounts to help increase awareness during sexual assault awareness month, on April 28th Tralee will observe “denim day.”

A day to remind people that victims aren’t the one to blame.

“It stems from a case in the 1990s of a judge that ruled and overturned a conviction, a rape conviction because the judge decided that the victim’s jeans were too tight and so the victim couldn’t have been raped because she must have helped take the jeans off. So we all wear jeans on that day to just put the point out that it isn’t the victim’s fault,” said Laramore.

Tralee is also holding a fundraiser in Pampa’s North Crest Park called “Two Trees for Tralee,” which is a continuation of something they started a couple of years ago.

“They didn’t make it this winter. It was just too hard for them and we think that one of them was probably vandalized because it was pulled completely out of the ground and left to die,” said Laramore.

Which Laramore says represents what life is like for their clients.

“Sometimes I think they feel like they’ve been jerked out of the ground and thrown away. We just want to prove to them through this symbolic gesture that our community surrounds them and we’re to help them grow and thrive and be good, healthy citizens,” said Laramore.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault or abuse, you can contact Tralee Crisis Center at 806-669-1788 or you can visit their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/Tralee-Crisis-Center-for-Women-Inc-210923772253364.