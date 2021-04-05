AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation has issued a notice regarding road closures expected for this week.
According to the report:
- FM 245 will be closed Monday through Wednesday, April 5 – 7 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily from SH 136 to FM 683 while crew work on widening the roadway. Traffic will be detoured to FM 293.
- Starting Monday, April 5, the Texas turnarounds at Lakeside Drive will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while the contractor sets deck panels on the Lakeside Drive bridge beams. Later in the week, lanes will close intermittently across Lakeside Drive as they continue to set the deck panels. This will continue through the week.
- Wednesday, April 7 through Saturday, April 10, the left lane if I-40 eastbound will be closed about 1,000 feet before Pullman Road to the I-40/US 287 split to remove the portable barrier. This closure will be in place from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily each day.
- As bridge rehabilitation work continues along I-40 at Georgia Street, the right lane of I-40 is closed in both directions from the Georgia Street exit ramp to the Paramount Boulevard to I-40 entrance ramp.
- The I-40 westbound exit ramp to Georgia Street will also close starting Tuesday, April 6.
- Beginning Friday, April 9 through Monday, April 12, Georgia Street and the Texas turnarounds will be closed under I-40 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly for bridge demolition. Follow posted detours.
TxDOT also reminded that the projects are subject to changes because of weather, emergency work, or other unexpected events.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- TRAFFIC: TxDOT Amarillo reports road closures for this week
- Target stops food sales at Virginia store after rat video goes viral
- 29-year-old man accused of stealing ambulance from Florida hospital
- NCAA fan’s death prompts contact tracing
- Inmates riot at St. Louis Justice Center, busting windows, throwing objects