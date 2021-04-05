TRAFFIC: TxDOT Amarillo reports road closures for this week

Howdy folks and good morning to you. The pleasant weather from Easter weekend carries over into this week as we stay above average. We have some patchy fog over the southern Texas Panhandle and a breezy wind to start out the day with lows in the 40s and 50s. The afternoon ahead will have stronger winds than what we had yesterday, coming in from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph as we heat up to highs in the 80s. There may be enough energy for a stray evening shower for our northern counties but the chance is very low.

We get even warmer tomorrow afternoon and more windy but we'll be very dry as well.

Temperatures take a dive on Wednesday with a dry cold front coming through, but this'll just bring us back down to highs in the 70s and we'll stay below 80 for the remainder of the week.

Continue to avoid outdoor burning and have a great day.

Meteorologist Chris Martin