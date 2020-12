AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Confirmed by station crew, there is currently a traffic backup on I-40 and Whittaker due to a multi-vehicle crash. I-40 westbound is currently closed.

Photos show at least two semi trailers involved in a wreck taking up the majority of the road.

Travel through this area should be avoided until further notice.

This story will be updated as more information is released.