Traffic signal, road repair project scheduled for Soncy Road, Perry Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo (COA) Transportation and Street Departments announced that it will combine projects to improve roadways near the intersection of Soncy Road and Perry Avenue.

The Department said that beginning Monday (March 15), southbound traffic at the intersection will be altered with restricted lanes for the installation of a traffic signal. On Tuesday (March 16), northbound traffic will be altered due to restricted lanes. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction both days.

Perry Avenue will be closed, according to the announcement, Monday (March 15) through Wednesday (March 17) to allow for the repair of potholes. For eastbound traffic, traffic will be detoured on Mosley Street to Buccola Avenue.

“The combination of the timing of these projects will allow us to greatly improve the streets in this area – and do so in reasonably short amount of time,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “We want to maintain and improve the safety and quality of all city streets – while limiting the potential inconvenience to motorists as much as possible.”