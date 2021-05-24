Traffic signal planned in Claude, expected 2022

CLAUDE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has started to design a project to construct a traffic signal at the intersection of US 287 and SH 207 in Claude.

The project comes after, TxDOT said, a traffic study conducted in March showed that conditions at that intersection warrant the installation of a traffic signal.

TxDOT said, “TxDOT has begun the preliminary design and is moving forward with project development and letting. The project is still in the early stages of development, but the anticipated timeline is to take bids for the project in the summer of 2022 and start construction in late 2022.”

More updates and timelines as the project continues are expected to be provided by TxDOT.