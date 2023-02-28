AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Amarillo Police Department, traffic was closed in all directions in the area of southwest 34th Avenue and Western Street on Tuesday morning.

The police department cited crews changing traffic signals in the area as the reason for the road closure. Previously, officials also shut down traffic in the area of southwest 26th Avenue and Georgia on Monday morning due to traffic signal repairs.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.



Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.

Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.

Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.