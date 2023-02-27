AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported that traffic will be shut down in all directions in the area of southwest 26th Avenue and Georgia as of Monday morning.
APD noted in its Traffic Advisory that the area is shut down for traffic signal repair and drivers are asked to take a different route and to expect delays in the area.
