TRAFFIC: Road repair project to require detour

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo, the Street Department will be conducting a road repair project starting Monday that will need a traffic detour on Buccola Avenue between Soncy Road and Mosley Street.
Said the announcement, Buccola Avenue between Soncy Road and Mosley Street will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday (April 13). Eastbound and westbound traffic on Buccola Avenue will be detoured to Perry Avenue.
