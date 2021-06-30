Traffic redirected at 27th and Osage due to water main repair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo reports that a water main repair project at 27th and Osage, is redirecting traffic around the northbound lane.
The city said traffic will return to normal once paving is complete, tentatively set for next week.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Anti-immigrant rhetoric ‘not welcome in the RGV,’ local activists say as Abbott and Trump visit
- Trump plays loose with facts on border visit but hammers home rise in illegal migration, fentanyl trafficking
- WTAMU Executive Chef Prepares Marinated Grilled Short Ribs & Watermelon Salad
- Plexaderm Offers 4th of July Special
- 26th Annual Harley Party Set for July 31st