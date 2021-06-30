Traffic redirected at 27th and Osage due to water main repair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo reports that a water main repair project at 27th and Osage, is redirecting traffic around the northbound lane.

The city said traffic will return to normal once paving is complete, tentatively set for next week.

