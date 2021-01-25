Traffic redirected after wreck on 45th and Georgia Streets

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Confirmed by station crew, traffic is being redirected after a wreck on the intersection of southwest 45th and Georgia streets.
Eastbound traffic, according to station crew, is being redirected south.
UPDATE: According to station crew on-scene, the trailer involved in the wreck has been moved. Traffic, however, is still being impacted.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
