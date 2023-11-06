AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department advised community members to avoid the area of Southeast 10th and Ross on Monday afternoon, after a wreck involving a building and a pedestrian at the intersection occurred and also impacted traffic lights.

According to police on the scene, a person walking through a nearby parking lot was hit by a car, which then drove into a nearby building. Both the person who was hit and the driver were hospitalized.

The police department said that those seeking to drive through the area should use an alternate route, possibly for the remainder of the afternoon, as officials respond to the scene of the wreck and the operation of traffic lights is impacted. Those in the area should also be cautious of possible first responders on or near the roadways.