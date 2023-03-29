Update (11:43 a.m.)

Officials with the Amarillo Police Department’s traffic unit confirmed that one person died after a Wednesday morning accident in the area of eastbound I-40 and Pullman Road.

Officials said two vehicles, including a white SUV and a pick-up truck, hit head-on around 9:25 a.m. The pick-up then came into the right lane and struck a semi-truck, which caused a rollover.

Officials said the driver of the semi-truck and the driver of the truck were transported to a local hospital and were reported to be in stable condition. The driver of the white SUV, identified by police as a woman, was reported to have died on the scene.

Update (10:58 a.m.)

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation’s Amarillo district said that all lanes of I-40 eastbound are closed at Pullman Rd. for a “multi-car wreck with serious injuries.” Officials said that traffic is being detoured at US 287 to Spur 228 to return to EB I-40.

Officials said the closure will continue until law enforcement finished its investigation of the wreck. There is no time estimate for reopening.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff at the scene, multiple agencies including the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Amarillo Police and Fire Departments were responding on Wednesday morning to a wreck in the area of eastbound I-40 and Pullman Road.

At least one semi was reported to be involved with at least one car on its side in the area between the I-40 frontage road and I-40 eastbound, according to staff at the scene. Both staff at the scene and the Texas Department of Transportation’s Highway Conditions map noted that traffic was being impacted at around 10 a.m. on I-40 eastbound between the airport and Pullman Road exits.

Staff at the scene noted that traffic was being redirected on the frontage road toward the direction of Fort Worth.