AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to information published by the Texas Department of Transportation Highway Conditions map, major lanes were closed on US 287 in the area of FM 1912 on Thursday morning due to a crash.

TxDOT said that the main southbound lanes were closed on US 287 as of 9:25 a.m., with traffic being detoured to FM 1912 in the area.

Drivers in the area should be aware of delays and possible detours, and consider alternate routes. Further, drivers should be aware of possible emergency personnel on or near the roadway.