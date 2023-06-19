(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 19, 2023.)

Update: 1:51 p.m.

The Amarillo Police Department released further information on the wreck in the area of the I-40 interchange at Ross, which officials said involved three vehicles and hospitalized one person with “life-threatening” injuries.

Officials said that at around 11:28 a.m. on Monday an officer reported seeing the accident on I-40 westbound in the interchange. While traffic was slowing down in the area due to traffic cones closing lanes, a large oxygen truck hit the back of the car which caused it to hit the back of an SUV.

Police said that the three vehicles involved were being towed due to damages and that the Amarillo Police Traffic Investigation Unit is on the scene.

“Please continue to avoid the area of the interchange on i40 westbound from Ross to Washington and also coming from downtown or i27,” said officials, “All traffic in that area is being diverted while our officers work the scene. We will send an update when it is open for normal traffic again.”

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an update from the Amarillo Police Department, the I-40 interchange westbound at Ross was being impacted by an early Monday afternoon crash.

Officials said that police were responding to the westbound I-40 interchange at Ross and that traffic lanes were being closed and exiting at Washington.

Community members were advised to avoid the area while the accident is cleared and be aware of emergency personnel on or near the roadways.