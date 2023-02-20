Update: (1:22 p.m.)

According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene, officials were in the process of moving the last cars from Monday’s train derailment away from the scene of the incident.

Staff on the scene noted that there were still powerline poles that needed to be moved or repaired at the time.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are asking members of the community to avoid Amarillo Boulevard between Grand and Manhattan after a reported train derailment Monday morning.

According to a news release from the department, officers were called to the 3300 block of Amarillo Boulevard East on a train derailed around 10:50 a.m. Monday. Officials said that the train was blocking both lanes of traffic on the road.

Officials said that power lines were taken down by the train. On its power map, officials with Xcel Energy said power is expected to return to normal at the scene by 1:45 p.m. Police are currently blocking traffic in the area until the train is cleared.