AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that officers are responding to an incident in the area of I-27 and the interchange, and asked the community to avoid the area from I-27 and the interchange to the 26th Street exit.

MyHighPlains.com staff witnessed a person standing on the guard rail of the westbound side of I-40, above the interchange.

According to the police department, both north and southbound traffic was being redirected, and drivers should find an alternate route in the area.

However, officers also noted that “there is no danger to the public in the area at this time.”

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.