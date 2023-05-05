(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 5, 2023.)

Update: 7:40 a.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene, one right lane in the area of 3400 West I-40 was blocked as of 7:40 a.m. as officials continued to respond to and investigate the scene of the crash.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department advised that westbound traffic lanes in the 3400 block of West I-40 will be impacted Friday morning as officials investigate a crash that injured a pedestrian.

According to police, officials responded to the 3400 block of West I-40 on a call about a crash in which a man was hit by a car while trying to cross the highway. The man was hospitalized with “life-threatening injuries,” according to police, and traffic lanes will be impacted while officials continue to respond to the scene.

Drivers in the area should consider alternate routes or expect delays or detours, and should be cautious of emergency responders on or near the roadway.