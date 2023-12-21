CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Canyon Police Department on Thursday morning advised that emergency personnel are responding to a crash near the intersection of southbound I-27 and FM 2219.
Drivers in the area, according to police, should expect delays and possible road closures in the area as officials respond to the crash, and be cautious of possible emergency vehicles and personnel on or near the roadway.
