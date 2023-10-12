AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, heavy smoke from the northwest Amarillo area, south of US Highway 60, was visible on the KAMR Local 4 News Roy McCoy Downtown Weather Camera.
MyHighPlains.com staff is currently on the way to the source of the apparent fire, though its source or any extent of damage was not confirmed as of 2:15 p.m. Drivers and community members in the area should be aware of possible road closures or delays near the fire and first responders who may be on or near the roadways.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
