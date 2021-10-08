Traffic impacted as city repairs water main break near 34th Ave and Bristol St.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo reports that its Utilities Department is repairing a water main break near 34th Ave and Bristol St.

The City said traffic will be impacted as repairs are being completed and traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Customers in the 3400 block of Bristol St. and Concord St. will have water services impacted for a few hours while crews insert a valve to facilitate the water main repair said the CoA.

The City said it aims to have traffic return to normal later in the evening.