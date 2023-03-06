POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com Staff on the scene, first responders were responding Monday morning west of the I-40 and South Masterson Road exit, around mile marker 82, to a fatal crash involving at least two semi-trucks and one pickup truck.

MyHighPlains.com Staff on the scene noted that there appeared to be at least one fatality from the wreck and that agencies including the Texas Department of Public Safety and Potter County Fire-Rescue were responding to the scene.

The Texas Department of Transportation Highway Conditions map showed that westbound I-40 near the South Masterson Road exit was severely backed up with traffic as of 7:20 a.m., near the scene of the wreck. On social media, TxDOT Amarillo announced that westbound I-40 was closed at mile marker 85 in Groom “due to a wreck at mile marker 81.”

Drivers in the area should expect delays or detours as agencies respond to the scene of the wreck and be aware of emergency personnel on or near the roadway.