AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As of around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, both the KAMR Local 4 News Roy McCoy Downtown Tower Camera and the Texas Department of Transportation Highway Conditions map showed significant traffic backup on westbound I-40 headed toward Washington Street.
According to MyHighPlains.com staff in the area, at least one wreck was impacting traffic near the westbound I-40 Washington exit. Further, staff reported another wreck impacting traffic near the I-40 Georgia exit.
Drivers should be aware of emergency personnel on or near the roadways and consider alternate routes through the area, or otherwise expect delays or detours.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
